Zions Bancorporation Takes $626,000 Position in Praxair, Inc. (PX)

Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PX. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Praxair by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 17,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Praxair by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 12,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Praxair by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Catawba Capital Management VA raised its holdings in shares of Praxair by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 9,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Praxair by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PX traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.68. 17,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,952. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96. Praxair, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $168.54.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Praxair had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Praxair’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Praxair, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Praxair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

PX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Praxair from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Praxair in a report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Praxair from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Praxair from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.42.

Praxair Company Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

