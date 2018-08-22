ZoZoCoin Reaches Market Cap of $695,662.00 (ZZC)

ZoZoCoin (CURRENCY:ZZC) traded 45.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One ZoZoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00005623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24 and C-CEX. During the last seven days, ZoZoCoin has traded up 454.5% against the U.S. dollar. ZoZoCoin has a total market cap of $695,662.00 and approximately $295.00 worth of ZoZoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00261353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00148706 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000218 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010508 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00032809 BTC.

ZoZoCoin Coin Profile

ZoZoCoin’s total supply is 7,473,288 coins and its circulating supply is 1,946,488 coins. ZoZoCoin’s official Twitter account is @zozocoin_inc_vn and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZoZoCoin’s official website is www.zozocoins.com.

ZoZoCoin Coin Trading

ZoZoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZoZoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZoZoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZoZoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

