Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.88 Million Position in UGI Corp (UGI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UGI in the 1st quarter worth $2,091,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 61,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in UGI in the 1st quarter worth $2,331,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in UGI by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 358,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,931,000 after acquiring an additional 316,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on UGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UGI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $1,215,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,470,510.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Pol sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $151,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,608.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $3,673,640. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $54.54. 33,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,158. UGI Corp has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). UGI had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. UGI’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.