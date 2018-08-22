Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Arconic Inc (ARNC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 168,790 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arconic were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 875.8% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 109,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 98,513 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the 1st quarter worth about $572,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 767,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after buying an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 437.1% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 108,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 88,461 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARNC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a report on Sunday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Arconic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Arconic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.61.

NYSE ARNC traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.59. 17,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,305. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. Arconic Inc has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products.

