Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 20,000 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (HOLX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 26.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $38.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,512. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.14 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Hologic from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $389,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

