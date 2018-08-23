-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for 2U Inc (TWOU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). 2U reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.84 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 13.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWOU shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of 2U to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of 2U from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.58.

In related news, Director Earl Lewis sold 10,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $995,025.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,431.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $935,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denver Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 2U by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in 2U by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in 2U by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in 2U by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in 2U by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TWOU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.06. 365,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.96 and a beta of -0.11. 2U has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

