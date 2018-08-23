$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. Thomson Reuters posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 91.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6,100.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $141,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 955.5% during the second quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $42.90. The company had a trading volume of 53,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

