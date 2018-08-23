$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. Thomson Reuters posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 91.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6,100.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $141,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 955.5% during the second quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $42.90. The company had a trading volume of 53,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

Read More: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply