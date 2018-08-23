-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeoPhotonics Corp (NPTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). NeoPhotonics reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.56 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $5.75 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

NYSE:NPTN traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,505. The firm has a market cap of $383.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.19. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 43.0% during the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 147,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 44,455 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1,085.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,906,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,909,000 after buying an additional 2,661,392 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 46.3% during the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 768,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 243,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

