-$0.22 EPS Expected for Kadmon Holdings Inc (KDMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.19). Kadmon posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kadmon.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million.

KDMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on Kadmon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

Shares of NYSE KDMN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.75. 1,184,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,983. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $381.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 3.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kadmon by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 10,454,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121,212 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kadmon by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,060,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kadmon by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,763,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,211 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kadmon by 490.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,371 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Kadmon by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,704,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 662,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

