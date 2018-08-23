$0.27 EPS Expected for Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvest Capital Credit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Harvest Capital Credit reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harvest Capital Credit.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 8.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $13.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.06%.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 8,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $87,432.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $65,216.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 102,049 shares of company stock worth $1,059,173. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAP. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harvest Capital Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,714,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harvest Capital Credit during the first quarter worth about $2,338,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harvest Capital Credit during the first quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Capital Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Capital Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply