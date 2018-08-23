$0.27 EPS Expected for Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvest Capital Credit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Harvest Capital Credit reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harvest Capital Credit.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 8.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $13.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.06%.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 8,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $87,432.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $65,216.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 102,049 shares of company stock worth $1,059,173. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAP. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harvest Capital Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,714,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harvest Capital Credit during the first quarter worth about $2,338,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harvest Capital Credit during the first quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies.

