$0.44 EPS Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. American Campus Communities reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.23 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded American Campus Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Argus lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

American Campus Communities stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.25. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.65%.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $346,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 69,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,080.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth about $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth about $223,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

