-$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will report ($0.53) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.00 million.

SNCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.00. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $17.09.

In other news, Director William J. Cadogan purchased 56,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $291,319.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The company's products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

