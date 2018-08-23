$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.59. Apartment Investment and Management posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apartment Investment and Management.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.60). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of AIV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $37.97 and a 12 month high of $46.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is presently 62.04%.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $1,080,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 22.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 100,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,523 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 1,223.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 335,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 310,104 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 8.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 133 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

