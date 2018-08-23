$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.70. Alliance Resource Partners reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alliance Resource Partners.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $516.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other news, Director Nick Carter purchased 2,219 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $44,047.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 44.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 2.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 64.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,047,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 77.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 9.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 235,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 14,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

ARLP opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $21.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 72.47%.

Alliance Resource Partners declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 31st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

