$1.00 EPS Expected for BB&T Co. (BBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) will report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BB&T’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. BB&T posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BB&T will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BB&T.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of BB&T in a research note on Friday, July 20th. FIG Partners downgraded BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on BB&T from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BB&T from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

NYSE:BBT opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. BB&T has a fifty-two week low of $43.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is 51.59%.

In other BB&T news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $155,577.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at $768,662.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $130,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBT. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in BB&T in the second quarter worth $346,422,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BB&T by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,174,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,421,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,522 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in BB&T in the second quarter worth $100,873,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in BB&T by 826.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,156,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BB&T by 50.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,647,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,762,000 after purchasing an additional 885,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

