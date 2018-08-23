$1.11 Million in Sales Expected for Heat Biologics Inc (HTBX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) will report $1.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $340,000.00. Heat Biologics posted sales of $410,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year sales of $6.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $8.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.23 million per share, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $4.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 438.06% and a negative return on equity of 122.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HTBX shares. ValuEngine raised Heat Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Brookline Cap M reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Heat Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Eurobank EFG assumed coverage on Heat Biologics in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

HTBX traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,091. Heat Biologics has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $7.90.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

