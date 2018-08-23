$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kadant Inc. (KAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will announce $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.40. Kadant posted earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.54 million. Kadant had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research set a $112.00 price target on shares of Kadant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of Kadant stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.40. The stock had a trading volume of 45,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,883. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.33. Kadant has a 12 month low of $82.70 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 90.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the second quarter worth $207,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the first quarter worth $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the first quarter worth $231,000.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.