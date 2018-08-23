$10.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will post sales of $10.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.06 billion. Tyson Foods also reported sales of $10.15 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $40.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.11 billion to $40.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $41.22 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $40.50 billion to $41.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $10.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Mizuho set a $87.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.73.

In other news, insider Sally Grimes sold 19,258 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,325,913.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas P. Hayes sold 20,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,390,907.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,593 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,673,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,035,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,575,000 after purchasing an additional 929,039 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,471,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,325,000 after purchasing an additional 554,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,457,000. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 560.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 584,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,244,000 after purchasing an additional 495,989 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.60. 2,778,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $56.79 and a 1-year high of $84.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

