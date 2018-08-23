1,038 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Acquired by Meristem LLP

Meristem LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,038 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,800,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,847,847,000 after buying an additional 1,234,191 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 97.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,711,921 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $396,464,000 after buying an additional 844,514 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 24,174.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 756,866 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 753,748 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $111,151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,108,394 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,825,523,000 after buying an additional 461,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $4.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $267.80. 202,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,134,011. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $159.71 and a 52-week high of $269.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.28. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 36.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 44,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $11,225,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,750,909.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $24,211,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,939.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,501 shares of company stock worth $63,907,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on NVIDIA to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.58.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

