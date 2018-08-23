10,630 Shares in Global Partners LP (GLP) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,630 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLP. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 44.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 50,527 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 51.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 58,155 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 6.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,343,000 after acquiring an additional 136,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 415.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 54,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

GLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price target on Global Partners and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

NYSE GLP opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $703.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Global Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 0.94%. equities analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 136.69%.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP, a midstream logistics and marketing company, distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil, and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

