$11.27 Million in Sales Expected for Alimera Sciences Inc (ALIM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) to report $11.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alimera Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.90 million and the highest is $11.64 million. Alimera Sciences posted sales of $9.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will report full-year sales of $43.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.80 million to $44.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $55.49 million per share, with estimates ranging from $50.70 million to $60.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alimera Sciences.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 million.

ALIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alimera Sciences by 13.0% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,981,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 801,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alimera Sciences by 20.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alimera Sciences by 28.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALIM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.95. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,169. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.60, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alimera Sciences (ALIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.