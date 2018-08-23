1,192,118 Shares in VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (KOL) Purchased by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Coal ETF (NYSEARCA:KOL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,192,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,813,000. VanEck Vectors Coal ETF comprises 15.7% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of VanEck Vectors Coal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Coal ETF during the first quarter worth about $163,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in VanEck Vectors Coal ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Coal ETF by 2,644.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 41,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 39,980 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VanEck Vectors Coal ETF by 106.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Coal ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Coal ETF stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Coal ETF has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

VanEck Vectors Coal ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors-Coal ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield return performance of the Stowe Coal Index (COAL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates COAL. COAL, calculated and maintained by Standard & Poor’s Custom Indices on behalf of Stowe Global Indexes LLC, is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded companies worldwide that are engaged in the coal industry.

