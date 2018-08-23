$12.02 Million in Sales Expected for First Community Co. (FCCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to announce $12.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the highest is $12.04 million. First Community reported sales of $9.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year sales of $47.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.00 million to $47.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $49.66 million per share, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $50.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Community had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th.

Shares of First Community stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,530. The stock has a market cap of $196.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Community has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in First Community during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in First Community by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Community during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

