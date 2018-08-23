125,100 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) Acquired by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 125,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,000. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Smartsheet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $533,000. 33.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMAR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Smartsheet to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Smartsheet from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.03. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $32.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 million. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet Inc provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.