128,684 Shares in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) Purchased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 128,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,000. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.28% of Nexstar Media Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at $6,038,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,725,000 after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares during the period. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $80.70 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a one year low of $56.65 and a one year high of $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $660.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

In other news, insider Douglas Davis sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $145,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,871.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Jones sold 2,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $170,155.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,501 shares of company stock valued at $485,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXST. ValuEngine raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Noble Financial lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Stephens set a $94.00 price objective on Nexstar Media Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

