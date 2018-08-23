129,434 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 129,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,370,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. MRJ Capital Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 60,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 27.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 29.8% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 52,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $105.52 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.76 and a twelve month high of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.04.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

