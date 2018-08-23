16,200 Shares in National Research Co. (NRCIA) Acquired by Cowen Prime Services LLC

Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRCIA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC owned about 0.07% of National Research at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRCIA. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Research by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the second quarter valued at $378,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the second quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the second quarter valued at $403,000. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRCIA traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.55. 38,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,226. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $822.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 1.68.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

