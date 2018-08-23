17,734 Shares in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 658,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 71,934 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXRH opened at $66.95 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.02.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

