$188.60 Million in Sales Expected for Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) will report sales of $188.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Akorn’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $193.70 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akorn will report full-year sales of $744.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $715.59 million to $767.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $745.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $706.80 million to $793.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Akorn.

AKRX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Akorn from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akorn in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Akorn from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Akorn by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akorn by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 167,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,406 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Akorn by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 19,734 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akorn by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 54,803 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akorn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akorn stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,819,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,934. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Akorn has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $33.63.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

