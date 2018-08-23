22,240 Shares in PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 22,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 559.5% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

NYSE PBF opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. PBF Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

