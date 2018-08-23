2,712,278 Shares in Twitter Inc (TWTR) Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,712,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,445,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Macquarie upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Twitter from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $33.81 on Thursday. Twitter Inc has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $47.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $710.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.35 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. equities analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $29,916,311.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,900,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,317,850.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 7,008 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $311,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,449,553 shares of company stock valued at $143,342,249. 6.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.