$284.14 Million in Sales Expected for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) to report $284.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $264.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $302.70 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas posted sales of $181.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carrizo Oil & Gas.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $264.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.08 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 52.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRZO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Williams Capital set a $41.00 target price on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.74.

Carrizo Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.16. 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 2.15. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $31.57.

In related news, Director Frank A. Wojtek sold 2,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $58,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,155.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $211,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,476 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,875.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,428 shares of company stock worth $2,115,777. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRZO. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,437,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 26,788.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,895 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,308,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,935 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $38,719,000. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 5,356,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,800 shares during the last quarter.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

