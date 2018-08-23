2,942 Shares in L Brands Inc (LB) Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in L Brands in the second quarter worth $1,475,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in L Brands by 9.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 76,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in L Brands in the second quarter worth $494,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in L Brands by 6.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,628,000 after buying an additional 59,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in L Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,622,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,852,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LB opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. L Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

In related news, Director Donna James sold 1,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $35,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,554.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LB. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on L Brands to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Wedbush began coverage on L Brands in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.92.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

