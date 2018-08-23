$316.93 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report sales of $316.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $320.23 million and the lowest is $313.77 million. Horizon Pharma reported sales of $271.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Pharma will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.28 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Horizon Pharma.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Horizon Pharma had a positive return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $302.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price target on Horizon Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Horizon Pharma from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Horizon Pharma has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 9,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $204,319.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,463.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 17,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $288,868.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,621 shares of company stock worth $2,112,318. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $2,008,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Pharma by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 706,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after buying an additional 433,359 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Pharma by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 639,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after buying an additional 374,107 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,795,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Pharma

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

