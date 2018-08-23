33,136 Shares in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 33,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 12,507.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,098 shares in the last quarter.

AXL opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.37. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $20.27.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

In other American Axle & Manufact. news, insider Norman Willemse sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $151,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,178.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

