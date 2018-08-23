3,660 Shares in ConocoPhillips (COP) Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,660 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 77.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,136,386 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $245,246,000 after buying an additional 1,811,555 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,926,665 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $292,101,000 after buying an additional 1,282,558 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $85,972,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $71,270,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,199.6% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 916,597 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,345,000 after purchasing an additional 846,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.32.

Shares of COP stock opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $73.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $439,865.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,237.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

