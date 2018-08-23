$37.13 Million in Sales Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (TRNO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will post sales of $37.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.77 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $32.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $151.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.24 million to $152.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $163.41 million per share, with estimates ranging from $150.81 million to $174.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRNO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 19th. DA Davidson set a $50.00 target price on Terreno Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

In other Terreno Realty news, Director Gabriela Franco Parcella acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.97 per share, with a total value of $208,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,494.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 491.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 133.3% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth about $227,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRNO opened at $37.64 on Thursday. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC Additional information about Terreno Realty Corporation is available on the company's web site at www.terreno.com.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.