$39.77 Million in Sales Expected for Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (AXAS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) will post $39.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Abraxas Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.40 million. Abraxas Petroleum posted sales of $24.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum will report full year sales of $155.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.00 million to $171.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $184.57 million per share, with estimates ranging from $161.60 million to $201.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Abraxas Petroleum.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXAS shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 price target on Abraxas Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $4,457,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 56.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,231,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,633,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,622,000 after purchasing an additional 847,643 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $2,137,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 32.2% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,199,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 535,300 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AXAS opened at $2.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $361.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Abraxas Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $3.27.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

