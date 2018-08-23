3D Systems Co. (DDD) Shares Bought by Cowen Prime Services LLC

Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,566 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC owned 0.10% of 3D Systems worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in 3D Systems by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 797,487 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in 3D Systems by 5.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,250 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3D Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,468 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 25,499 shares in the last quarter. 69.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $16.00 price objective on shares of 3D Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.49.

Shares of NYSE:DDD traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,487. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.83 million. research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $95,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

