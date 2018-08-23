446 Shares in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Purchased by MANA Advisors LLC

MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth about $7,259,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 61,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 182,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $188,772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,221.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $919.31 and a twelve month high of $1,291.44. The company has a market capitalization of $846.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. MKM Partners raised their price target on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,355.00 to $1,465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Argus raised their price target on Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet Inc Class A currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,301.95.

Alphabet Inc Class A Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

