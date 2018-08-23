$5.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Altria Group Inc (MO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) will report $5.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.07 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $5.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $19.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.48 billion to $19.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.05 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $19.58 billion to $20.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.00% and a return on equity of 48.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Altria Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.61.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MO traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $59.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,580,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,920,930. The stock has a market cap of $115.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

