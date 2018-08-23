$51.74 Million in Sales Expected for Telenav Inc (TNAV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) to announce $51.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Telenav’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.90 million. Telenav posted sales of $36.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telenav will report full year sales of $220.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $224.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $267.10 million per share. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Telenav.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Telenav had a negative net margin of 83.93% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. The company had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telenav in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Telenav by 12.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telenav by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,626,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Telenav by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Telenav by 180.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 17,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Telenav by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,285,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TNAV opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $263.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.87. Telenav has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $6.85.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and mobile phone-based wireless connectivity and brought-in navigation services.

