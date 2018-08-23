$535.90 Million in Sales Expected for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) will report $535.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $540.00 million and the lowest is $527.70 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt posted sales of $532.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.50 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.14). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $375.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HMHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $13.00 price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $747.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.05. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

