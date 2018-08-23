$620.70 Million in Sales Expected for HNI Corp (HNI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) to announce sales of $620.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HNI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $623.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $618.40 million. HNI reported sales of $599.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HNI will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.37 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HNI.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.00 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HNI. ValuEngine cut shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HNI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Berger sold 8,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $336,538.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,758.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $47,256.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,464.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,547 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,219. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,774,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,607,000 after buying an additional 280,032 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the second quarter valued at about $6,758,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 27.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 610,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,707,000 after buying an additional 131,929 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 9.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,558,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,252,000 after buying an additional 131,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HNI by 62.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 337,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 130,259 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HNI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.40. 71,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,587. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.47. HNI has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.90%.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, and Taiwan. The company's Office Furniture segment offers a range of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, basyx by HON, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

