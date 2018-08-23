$690,000.00 in Sales Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will announce $690,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $730,000.00 and the lowest is $630,000.00. AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $4.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 million to $7.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.58 million per share, with estimates ranging from $10.88 million to $23.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVEO. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Opportunities Iv Growth acquired 663,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 919,886 shares of company stock worth $2,003,150. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $672,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 40,616 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVEO opened at $2.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.20 million, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.55. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.36.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

