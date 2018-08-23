$7.97 Million in Sales Expected for Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (OMED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OMED) to post $7.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oncomed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.50 million. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oncomed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $29.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $33.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $26.69 million per share, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $30.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oncomed Pharmaceuticals.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.78. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $5.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMED. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 53,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 24,653 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 38,091 shares during the period. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics that address the fundamental biology driving cancer's growth, resistance, recurrence, and metastasis. The company's product candidates and preclinical programs include navicixizumab (anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), a monoclonal antibody that targets Delta-like ligand 4 and vascular endothelial growth factor, which has completed a single-agent Phase Ia clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as in two Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and metastatic colorectal cancer; anti-TIGIT (OMP-313M32), a T-cell immunoreceptor with immunoglobulin and ITIM domain, which is in Phase Ia clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; GITRL-Fc (OMP-336B11), a glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor receptor -related protein and its ligand, which is in Phase Ia clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and rosmantuzumab (anti-RSPO3, OMP-131R10), a monoclonal antibody targeting the RSPO-LGR CSC pathway.

