7,740 Shares in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (FOXA) Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in the first quarter valued at approximately $623,227,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 26,833,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,957,606 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP acquired a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,991,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,520,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numen Capital LLP acquired a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A stock opened at $45.35 on Thursday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

