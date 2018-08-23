$894.87 Million in Sales Expected for Colfax Corp (CFX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) will post sales of $894.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $917.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $871.30 million. Colfax reported sales of $844.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $3.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.82 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Colfax.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Colfax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $925.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Colfax from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Colfax from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 target price on Colfax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Colfax from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 20,488 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $682,660.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,976.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Colfax by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,291,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,806,000 after purchasing an additional 804,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Colfax by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,660,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,829,000 after purchasing an additional 450,807 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Colfax by 226.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,820,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,609 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Colfax by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,023,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,677,000 after purchasing an additional 179,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Colfax by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,724,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,923,000 after purchasing an additional 537,299 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $33.95 on Thursday. Colfax has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $43.29. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colfax (CFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.