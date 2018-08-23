Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 30th. Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.68 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

NYSE:ANF opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.01.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacia J.P. Andersen sold 28,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $771,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,815.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.