Accuray (ARAY) Receives “Hold” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

“While we were out sick, Accuray posted a ~$6M revenue beat but missed gross order expectations. Although the company fell short of its guided 5% y/y growth in gross orders for FY18, we liked the sales step up, strong revenue guidance for FY19, and the increasing funnel of anticipated multi- system orders. The company’s decision to move away from annual gross order guidance may bother some but is probably the correct move given mgmt’s inability to consistently accurately predict this. Pinning down an order growth rate is likely to become more challenging, as we expect more multi-system orders to add timing unpredictability and more lumpiness to quarterly numbers. Overall, while it may be tougher – at least near term – to get visibility into quarterly orders, we see larger multi-unit bookings as a win for ARAY.”,” BTIG Research’s analyst commented.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARAY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Accuray in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accuray from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Accuray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Accuray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Accuray from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accuray has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.68.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Accuray has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.85 million, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $113.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. analysts predict that Accuray will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 34,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $139,678.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 14,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $58,201.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,099.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,059 shares of company stock worth $232,801. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Accuray in the first quarter valued at $350,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Accuray in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Accuray by 6,287.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,361,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,068 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Accuray by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,027,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 25,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Accuray by 3.5% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,234,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

